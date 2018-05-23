Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre executive director Jim Harding announces the new name for the Society’s presentation series, Spotlight, to sponsors May 23. Performances in the new Spotlight season will be announced soon. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon Performing Arts Centre under the Spotlight

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre announces new name of presentation series, Spotlight

Spotlights illuminate a scene in a narrow beam of light and draw focus to a subject.

As such, Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society officials felt it only made sense for that to be the new name of their annual presentation series, which they announced to sponsors May 23.

“The new name had to be germane to what we do,” said Jim Harding, executive director. “Our artistic director Erin Kennedy seeks out the best available productions for each of our series and puts them under the spotlight as it were, brings focus on them for a curated, diverse, enlightening and entertaining season every year. Spotlight fits and will represent our mandate very well.”

Spotlight was the winning entry selected from 116 submitted by PAC audiences from January to April for a naming contest. Submissions were dated nightly in the event of multiple same-name entries; however, only one person entered Spotlight.

For her entry, Lorraine Russell of Vernon will receive a season subscription for two for the 2018-19 Spotlight series of her choice.

The Spotlight Series signifies the Society’s presentations in dance, theatre, speciality shows, children’s theatre and first stages series with the goal of distinguishing the Society’s annual program from the touring, promoter concerts, symphony seasons and other visiting shows.

Performance details of the 17th season and the first under the Spotlight banner will be posted on the Society’s ticketseller.ca, and the annual first chance subscription campaign will be launched for new and renewing subscribers in mid-June for an initial two-week window before individual tickets go on sale to the public.

For more information on the Spotlight Series, contact the Ticket Seller, 250-5497469.

Vernon Performing Arts Centre under the Spotlight

