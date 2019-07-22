Vernon pipe band youth snare accolades

Two young members of Vernon-based pipe bands have danced and drummed their way to high achievements

Skyler Lavoie winning big at the Kamloops Highland Games with five gold medals and the overall aggregate winner of the 10-and-over beginner category. (Photo: North Okanagan Pipes and Drums)

Two young members of Vernon-based Scottish pipe bands have danced and drummed their way to high achievements.

Skyler Lavoie, 11, won five gold medals at the 13th-annnual Kamloops Highland Dance Games on July 13. A member of the Aviemore Highland Dance Studio, Lavoie’s perfromance earned her the award for top spot in the beginner category.

[gps-image name=”17794372_web1_Lavoie.jpg”]

Meanwhile Andrew Cussveller, 16, spent a week at the Piping Hot Summer Drummer band on Silver Star Mountain from July 14-19, playing well enough to snare a half-scholarship for next year’s camp.

Both Lavoie and Cussveller have been supported with scholarships by North Okanagan Pipes and Drums, a local band founded in 2012 whose music can often be heard at Remembrance Day services and community events around the Okanagan.

RELATED: Sons of Scotland celebrate 70 years in Vernon

RELATED: Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year six

Young people with an interest in learning pipes and drums can contact Pipe Major Don McLeod of North Okanagan Pipes and Drums at 250-260-1001, or visit www.pipesndrums.ca.

