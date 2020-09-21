Raquel Cole is a semi-finalist in the SiriusXM Top of the Country contest with CCMA, which showcases Friday, Sept. 25.

Vernon talent airs for Top of the Country

Raquel Cole semi-finalist in SiriusXM contest with Canadian Country Music Association

She might be rockin’ out in Nashville with the stars, but homegrown talent Raquel Cole hasn’t forgotten where she came from.

The Vernon-raised talent is still very connected to the Canadian music community and is hoping to make her hometown proud with some big opportunities.

Cole has been nominated as Female Artist of the Year by the BC Country Music Association for 2020.

The Okanagan talent has also been chosen as one of the eight semi-finalists in the SiriusXM Top of the Country contest. Partnered with the Canadian Country Music Association, the semi-finalist showcase airs this Friday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m., on the official CCMA YouTube channel.

Over the next year, Cole and the other seven Canadian musicians will learn from the best in country music through virtual mentorship, new gear to hone their craft and a platform to showcase their talent. Then three will be chosen as finalists in 2021 to battle it out for the Top of the Country crown and $25,000.

“Some really exciting opportunities have come my way this year on both a provincial and national level and I hope to make the Okanagan valley proud,” Cole told the Morning Star.

The 2015 CCMA Discovery Artist winner has opened for such big name artists as Carrie Underwood, Jonny Land, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery and Josh Turner.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Raquel Cole wins Discovery Award at Canadian country music week

Cole recently released a new three-song EP called The Essence of Me, stripping it back with only her voice, her guitar and a cello player. It has gained more than 30,000 streams on Spotify alone.

Singing has been Cole’s first love for as long as she can remember. Acquiring her first guitar at the age of nine Cole started to write songs not long after that. She was inspired by hit songs she heard on the radio from artists like Shania Twain and Bryan Adams, but also from jamming with her dad, a drummer, in the basement learning how to play ’70s rock and roll.

READ MORE: Vernon girl Raquel Cole finds her place in Nashville

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Just Posted

Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for Heltman

Police return to Brooks Lane in response to reports of suspicious vehicle

Vernon talent airs for Top of the Country

Raquel Cole semi-finalist in SiriusXM contest with Canadian Country Music Association

Vernon chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Get to know political candidates ahead of snap election online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna filmmaker launches fundraiser for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ fan movie

Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’

Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

Truck and scooter stolen and local business broken into over the weekend

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

B.C. prepared for COVID-19 election, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Elections B.C. to give details on voting Tuesday, Sept. 22

Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

Most Read