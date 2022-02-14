Chris Iversen (from left), Julie Drapala and Brenda Coombes are three of the stars of Norm Foster’s Self-Help, a live theatre production put on by Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre Feb. 24-27, and March 2-5. (Contributed)

Chris Iversen (from left), Julie Drapala and Brenda Coombes are three of the stars of Norm Foster’s Self-Help, a live theatre production put on by Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre Feb. 24-27, and March 2-5. (Contributed)

Vernon theatre production full of raucous laughter

Norm Foster’s Self-Help runs at the Powerhouse Theatre Feb. 24-27, March 2-5

Two self-help gurus’ perfect life has fallen apart.

There’s a stiff in the study; a reporter looking for dirt in the hall; and a detective looking for a missing gardener.

Those and other shenanigans are available for view in Vernon as the Powerhouse Theatre presents its first show of 2022 – Self-Help, a hilarious farce by Norm Foster.

The play is directed by Adele Kuyek who chose Self-Help because of its humour, inherent silliness and complete lack of stressors.

“It has been a rough go for a lot of people over the past few years, and I’d given up even looking at scripts,” said Kuyek. “I wanted one of the first shows back onstage to reflect our needs to escape the news, to laugh and to immerse ourselves in a live theatre productions that reflects how incredibly silly our lives can be.”

Being back in the theatre for the first day of rehearsal was an amazing feeling for cast and crew, said Kuyek.

“I’ve never laughed so much in rehearsal as they have in this production,” she said. “They’ve been in rehearsal for the past six weeks and watching the actors develop their characters – especially their physical reactions, trying to pivot as each new problem arises – has been a treat.”

Powerhouse hopes to see the community of theatre lovers back in the audience this month, and can guarantee the audience will leave with a light heart and a smile on their faces.

The performances run Feb. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., and March 2-5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.

