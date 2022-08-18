Aidan Andrews of //AMISTAD// ignites the stage during the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s ninth annual Riot on the Roof. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon youth ready to Riot on the Roof

The event takes place on the rooftop of Vernon’s downtown parkade

A night of alternative art aimed at engaging 16 to 25 year olds in the arts and cultural sector is ready to rock the rooftop.

The 14th annual Riot on the Roof takes over the top of the Downtown Vernon Parkade at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

“Riot on the Roof carves out a much needed space for youth to express and expose themselves to affordable and diverse art forms in Vernon,” said Dauna Kennedy-Grant, executive director of the event host, the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

The event brings together an array of artists in one unique venue for one amazing night. Each level boasts an array of talent, showcasing art in all its forms. This includes live music, installation art, live painting, face painting, roller skating and more. Food from Samosa Joes and Kin + Pod Pippity Pops will also be there.

Local artists and musicians inspire as you enjoy the spectacular view from the top of the parkade.

Tickets can be purchased at the Vernon Public Art Gallery, online at vernonpublicartgallery.com, or at the door.

