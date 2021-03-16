Vernon’s Caetani House hosting live virtual show

Montreal musician Krista Muir will perform a live virtual show at Vernon’s Caetani House Wednesday, March 24. Tickets are just $6 for the multimedia extravaganza. (Photo submitted)

If you miss going out for music, theatre and comedy, Vernon’s Caetani House can help fill the void in one night.

On Wednesday, March 24, at 5 p.m., the Caetani House will go live on location with the Krista Muir Show in a virtual performance.

Tune in to the surreal pop beats of Muir while experiencing a multimedia extravaganza of local video dedications, vegetation, prize draw, interactive improv and surprise guests.

Tickets are just $6 and include a chance to win big.

“The last concert was very fun with an audience from around the world and live chatting going on at the same time. It was very informal and super fun,” says Caetani House programs coordinator Gabriel Newman. “It was so refreshing to watch live performances again, Krista’s energy is infectious.”

Krista Muir is a multi-instrumentalist and singer from Montreal who is currently an artist in residence at the Caetani Centre. This will be her third (and most deluxe) livestream concert in Vernon.

Muir lives in a world of surrealism, cuckoo clocks and antique lampshades. Since the early 2000s, she has released eight full-length albums under her name or fauxvarian alter ego Lederhosen Lucil, co-written with Kid Koala (Yo Gabba Gabba! live), created music videos with award-winning filmmaker Kara Blake, published The Joy of Hosen, and toured internationally at festivals such as SXSW and CMJ.

She is currently offering Chanson-O-Grammes, a custom songwriting service for whomever or whatever you hold dear. To find out more about Krista, to order a song, or to purchase tickets, visit kristamuir.com.

