Vernon’s Celtic Cods fiddle in support of VJH

Cod Gone Wine gear up for their seventh annual St. Patrick’s Day bash in support of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation at the Vernon Lodge March 16. (Wayne Emde photography)

Fresh off a winter tour that saw Cod Gone Wild travel roughly 4,000 km, touring theatres across Alberta and northern B.C., in oftentimes treacherous winter conditions, the Cods are glad to be back home and getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day in the Okanagan.

The band is once again hosting its St. Patrick’s Day event in aid of the Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

This marks the seventh annual Cod Gone Wild and Friends St. Patrick’s Day event, which has helped the band raise $7,500 for the foundation over the years.

This year’s event will be taking place at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre March 16, as they transform the ballroom into the largest Irish Pub in B.C. Green beer will be flowing, the dance floor will be hoppin’ and the Vernon Lodge will be serving up Guinness Irish Stew and a bun for $5, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Cod Gone Wild is a Celtic fusion band that is focused on giving traditional music a modern edge. The authenticity of it all comes from transplanted Newfoundlander and lead vocalist Andrew Mercer.

Mercer has brought together talented musicians with different musical backgrounds including folk, rock, classical and jazz to create something unique. For him, it is all about balance.

“Staying true to my roots is very important, so those musical influences will always be front and centre in the bands music. However, having musicians with different musical backgrounds allows the band to push the envelope a little bit, try new things and expand our audience a little bit,” Mercer said.

The band has already turned many heads on their latest theatre tour receiving standing ovations and encores night after night.

Mercer credits it to his band.

“These guys and gal are so talented and professional and you just know every show is going to be a good show, no matter where we are or what the circumstances. We are really looking forward to hitting the stage in Vernon to play the Irish favourites, and also to share some brand new music with our supporters at home,” Mercer said.

Joining Cod Gone Wild for special performances to open the evening will be the Okanagan Celtic Choir (OCC) and the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe band (KHPB).

The OCC is a four-part choir under the direction of Mercer and has been based in Vernon since 2012. They will be sharing several selections that will give people a sneak peek of what is to come at their annual year-end show in May.

The KHPB, who are no strangers to community events, will also be doing their annual pub crawl that evening around town and will be making their final stop at the Lodge to celebrate the evening.

Tickets for the show are available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Tickets are $25 advance and $30 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. Cash bar and cash concession (Guinness Irish Stew and a bun) beginning at 6:30 p.m.

