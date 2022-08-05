Vernon’s Kal Tire Place to enjoy Wiggle(s) room

Hugely popular act The Wiggles stopping in Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, as part of Canadian tour

The Wiggles are bringing their Big Show Tour to Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5. (Contributed)

Get ready to Wiggle.

The Wiggles are coming to perform in Vernon this fall, part of their Canadian Big Show Tour.

It’s the first time in three years Canadian fans will finally get to see Anthony (Blue Wiggle), Tsehay (new Yellow Wiggle), Lachy (Purple Wiggle) and Simon (Red Wiggle).

The show is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The Wiggles will be bringing all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

The Wiggles are excited to introduce the new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, as well as Caterina Wiggle and John Wiggle, from the Fruit Salad TV series, to their Canadian fans during the upcoming tour.

The Wiggles Big Show Tour features all the Wiggly classics and new songs from the group, and will be the first opportunity for fans across Canada to meet the new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins. Hawkins becomes both the youngest (16 years old) and first Black Wiggle in the group’s 30-year history.

“We’re so excited to be coming back to perform in Canada,” said Blue Wiggle Anthony Field. “The Wiggles Big Show is so much fun, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Tickets for The Wiggle’s Big Show Tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 5th. Tickets are $54.25 and are available via www.thewiggles.com, www.ticketseller.ca. Children under 12-months are free but must be issued a ticket.

Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date show information.

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 30+ year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 2.4 million subscribers and more than three billion views.

Their Treehouse TV shows are on in six million homes, and The Wiggles is the No. 1 program with kids 2 – 11 across all kid’s networks in Canada.

ConcertsLive musicVernon