Vernon’s Record City transports to Latin dance hall

Piel Canela and the Gypsies will rock Record City Oct. 6. (Piel Canela and the Gypsy/Facebook)

Vernon’s Record City will be transported to the streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico when Piel Canela and the Gypsies take the stage.

Fernando Gonzalez from Puerto Vallarta presents his Latin band in concert in collaboration with local Okanagan talent at Record City, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Gonzalez, also known as Piel Canela, is a Spanish singer and guitarist who embodies a high energy of music born of a favourite mix of Latin, rumba and flamenco.

Accompanying Piel Canela are “the Gypsies,” comprised of top-notch musicians including the award-winning guitarist and Gipsy Kings opening act Gitano Lanza, Latin drummer and founder of Latin Dance Kelowna Chris Chilenito and multicultural bassist Jacob Chatterton.

“The rumba rhythms of Piel Canela and the Gypsies will leave you mesmerized, winging and dancing on the open dance floor with fond memories of warm summer nights,” a spokesperson said.

“Chilenito of Latin Dance Kelowna will also be teaching a few Latin dance steps. This is the most Latin fun to be had in Vernon on an October night. You may be surprised how many songs you recognize.”

Music of the Gipsy Kings, Santana, Ricky Martin and more will fill the air as dancers practice their salsa, rumba, Flamenca and Latin dance steps, or simply sit and enjoy fiery and passionate flamenco guitars, powerful Spanish vocals, with tumbao grooves of the Latin bass and drums.

“A group like this may be common in Mexico, Spain or the south of France. However, (they are) extremely rare in the Okanagan. These professional musicians have devoted their lives honing their crafts, and certain not to disappoint.”

Tickets are $15 in Advance and $20 at the Door. Reserve tickets by calling 250-503-0038.

