Piel Canela and the Gypsies will rock Record City Oct. 6. (Piel Canela and the Gypsy/Facebook)

Vernon’s Record City transports to Latin dance hall

Piel Canela and the Gypsies is Oct. 6

Vernon’s Record City will be transported to the streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico when Piel Canela and the Gypsies take the stage.

Fernando Gonzalez from Puerto Vallarta presents his Latin band in concert in collaboration with local Okanagan talent at Record City, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Related: Venue spins music in downtown Vernon

Gonzalez, also known as Piel Canela, is a Spanish singer and guitarist who embodies a high energy of music born of a favourite mix of Latin, rumba and flamenco.

Accompanying Piel Canela are “the Gypsies,” comprised of top-notch musicians including the award-winning guitarist and Gipsy Kings opening act Gitano Lanza, Latin drummer and founder of Latin Dance Kelowna Chris Chilenito and multicultural bassist Jacob Chatterton.

“The rumba rhythms of Piel Canela and the Gypsies will leave you mesmerized, winging and dancing on the open dance floor with fond memories of warm summer nights,” a spokesperson said.

“Chilenito of Latin Dance Kelowna will also be teaching a few Latin dance steps. This is the most Latin fun to be had in Vernon on an October night. You may be surprised how many songs you recognize.”

Music of the Gipsy Kings, Santana, Ricky Martin and more will fill the air as dancers practice their salsa, rumba, Flamenca and Latin dance steps, or simply sit and enjoy fiery and passionate flamenco guitars, powerful Spanish vocals, with tumbao grooves of the Latin bass and drums.

“A group like this may be common in Mexico, Spain or the south of France. However, (they are) extremely rare in the Okanagan. These professional musicians have devoted their lives honing their crafts, and certain not to disappoint.”

Tickets are $15 in Advance and $20 at the Door. Reserve tickets by calling 250-503-0038.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Farmer’s Market welcomes Thanksgiving harvest

Just Posted

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

No polling station will be available in Cherryville

Vulcano announces Vernon council candidacy

Terry Vulcano is one of 21 councillor candidates

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

The school’s Terry Fox Run was Sept. 28

Update: Car crashes into Shuswap bank after driver falls asleep

The Chase RBC was struck by a car on Sept. 30, the same building damaged by fire on Aug. 12

Orton’s five-pack boosts Ogopogos in Okanagan men’s soccer

CapriCMW Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League title

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Aussie bluesman to rock Lorenzo’s Cafe

Performance is Oct. 6 in Ashton Creek

Vernon book signing talks First World War

Wayne Norton’s Fernie at War: 1914-1919 book signing at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Oct. 6

Vernon’s Record City transports to Latin dance hall

Piel Canela and the Gypsies is Oct. 6

Most Read