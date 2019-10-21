Word on the street: In this year’s federal election, did you vote for the local candidate or the party leader?

Voters in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding weighed their decision on a combination of local candidate interactions and party leader policies. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

As voters came away from casting their ballots for the 2019 federal election, the Observer asked them how they weighed their vote. Was it towards the local candidate or the party leader? Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Polls now open in North Okanagan-Shuswap for Canada’s 2019 federal election

Read more: Meet the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

“I have very strong religious views and the leader of the party I chose I just found was the best towards humanity as a whole.” – Judith Pelletier

“I’m huge for Green Party, always have been. They have plans; it’s not just ideas. I don’t know a lot about the local, I know more about the provincial and federal.” – Ashlinn Karr

“I voted for Cindy Derkaz because I think she represents my view of things.” – Peter Molnar

“Definitely a balance. Party leader, party platform, party policies, but also the local candidate and how I felt they interacted with the public and what their opinions are.” – Brian May