A semi truck in a ditch on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke. (Terry M Twitter)

Delays on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke following semi-truck incident

Single-lane alternating traffic in the area according to DriveBC

A vehicle incident east of Revelstoke that occurred earlier this morning (June 23) has reduced Highway 1 to single lane traffic in the area.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. between Oak Dr and Greely Rd, four kilometres east of Revelstoke, and closed the highway for roughly two hours.

Travelers in the area are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

