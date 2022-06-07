Gorman Group providing financial aid for employees

One of the province’s largest forestry companies is supporting its employees during uncertain economic times through financial aid.

The Gorman Group has announced it is providing all active hourly employees with up to $5,000 to help address their increasing costs due to the rising pressures of inflation.

“We recognize our employees have come through two years of challenges from the pandemic to various weather events and the general economy,” said Gorman Group CEO Nick Arkle in a press release. “They face the increasing pressures of inflation and uncertainty, and we are fortunate to be able to lessen the impact of those rising costs for them and their families.”

Each active hourly employee who has been with the company for six months will receive up to $5,000, and part-time employees will receive an adjusted amount.

Employees will also received a 2.5 per cent cost of living adjustment to their wage as of July 1.

In operation for over 70 years in B.C., the Gorman Group employs approximately 1,000 people at their five locations. Gorman Bros. Lumber in West Kelowna, Downie Timber & Selkirk Cedar in Revelstoke, Canoe Forest Productions in Canoe, Lumby Pole in Lumby, and their mill in Oroville, Washington, are among the largest employers in their respective communities.

“While lumber prices and markets are softening, we have experienced over the last two years an unusual period of very high prices which gives us this opportunity,” said Arkle. “We recognize our employees are having to deal with the rising cost of gas, food, and consumer goods. We hope this will help all of them.”

According to the Gorman Group this will result in new money injected into the local economies where the employees live, ultimately helping community businesses.

READ MORE: Downie Timber/Selkirk: We must get the balance right on old-growth timber

READ MORE: Understanding impacts: A look at the forestry industry in Revelstoke

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke