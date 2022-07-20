Benjamin Beaver was last seen in Revelstoke on July 19. (Contributed by Revelstoke RCMP)

Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

Benjamin Beaver was last seen in Revelstoke on Tuesday, July 19

The Revelstoke RCMP are are looking for the public’s assistance in the search for Benjamin Beaver, a 36-year-old man who went missing on July 19.

According to police, Beaver called in sick for work on the morning of July 19 and was acting out of character when speaking to his employer.

Concerned for his well-being, the employer contacted police, who were unable to locate the man following the call.

Beaver was last known to be in the area of the Sutton Place Hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. His vehicle was located parked at the Hotel.

The Revelstoke RCMP is asking the public to be on look out for Beaver and to report any sightings or interactions to police immediately.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

