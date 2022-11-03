Revelstoke to host top snowboarders in world-renowned competition

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is set to host stop two on the Natural Selection Tour

Later this season, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) will host a stop on the 2023 Natural Selection Tour, a competition featuring the world’s top snowboarders to compete in head-to-head competition.

“Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosting the Natural Selection Tour is going to be mind-blowing,” said Dustin Craven, Revelstoke-local and 2022 Natural Selection Baldface winner in a press release.

The tour, now in its third year, was created by snowboarder Travis Rice and hopes to provide a showcase for the world’s top riders while also inspiring people to ‘forge a deeper relationship with the outdoors’.

Revelstoke at sunrise. (Photo by Tom Poole)

The tour kicks off in rider-selected free-riding venues that will showcase 24 riders, half of which are established names in the sport and the other half who are challenger riders from around the world and will be broadcasted in Feb. 2023.

Then, from March 4 – 11, the eight men and four women to come out on top of Natural Selection DUELS will come together for the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke at RMR.

Revelstoke was seen as a ‘natural fit’ for the event because of its diverse, big mountain terrain, with high quality, light snow and consistent snowfall. The tour also hopes to highlight the community through events hosted by Tourism Revelstoke and the provincial government.

After Revelstoke, the 12 riders head to a venue outside of Valdez, Alaska from March 25 through April 1 to crown a champion.

Sage Kotsenburg competing in Mens Qualifiers. (Photo by Dean Gray)

For more information on the tour, as well as an updated list of the riders in the event, visit naturalselectiontour.com.

