A Williams Lake trucker is being lauded as a ‘prince of men,’ after he stopped to help an elderly couple who had a flat tire on Highway 97 north of Cache Creek. (Facebook photo)

A Williams Lake trucker is being lauded as a ‘prince of men,’ after he stopped to help an elderly couple who had a flat tire on Highway 97 north of Cache Creek. (Facebook photo)

Trucker praised for generosity toward stranded elderly couple on Highway 97

Rene Bremner stopped, helped, paid for tire repair and couple’s lunch at Cache Creek

Williams Lake trucker Rene Bremner is being praised as a “prince of men,” after he helped an elderly couple who ran into car troubles along Highway 97 near Cache Creek recently.

In a Facebook post Bill Barr said his grandparents had a flat tire and when they stopped in the 39C heat discovered their spare tire was flat as well.

“This guy must have sensed they were in trouble,” Barr noted in the post. “Anyway he took time out of his I’m sure long day and changed the blown tire and air[ed] up the spare with an air hose he had on his truck and then put it on and followed my grandparents to Cache Creek in case he had to air it up again.”

Barr said after that the truck driver even phoned the restaurant and paid for their lunch as well.

When Barr later learned the trucker’s name and that he also paid for the tires and labour to put them on the car, he made another post on Facebook.

“Wow, just wow,” Barr noted.

Bremner is a longtime truck driver and currently hauls houses and house logs up and down from the coast for Pioneer Log Homes of British Columbia. Owner Bryan Reid Jr. said he was not surprised to hear about Bremner’s helpfulness.

“That is the kind of guy he is. He is a terrific person.”

Reid said Bremner has hauled for the company for about five years.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
Mission RCMP’s serious crime unit investigating early-morning explosion at restaurant
Next story
UPDATE: Banned from Kelowna Pride events, MP refuses to apologize for conversion therapy vote

Just Posted

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development announced recreational fishing is closed in the South Okanagan until Sept. 15, 2021. (File Photo)
Low water, high temperatures lead to South Okanagan closing recreational fishing

Kelowna’s Cooper Humphreys , who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, is in position to potentially win both the Canadian Juvenile and Junior Boys Golf Championships in Quebec on Thursday, Aug. 12. (Black Press - file photo)
Okanagan golfer in hunt for pair of Canadian titles

The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak and best viewed during the nights of Aug. 11 and 12. (File photo)
Lake Country’s meteor shower event at capacity

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre will again play host to the popular The Raptors attraction Aug. 25-29. (Allan Brooks Nature Centre photo)
Raptors attraction returning to Vernon nature centre