VIDEO: The Scoop: Revelstoke’s headlines for the week of Nov. 14-21

The Revelstoke Review’s work experience student Mimi Kramer braved the snow to bring you this week’s top headlines.

Revelstoke experiences food shortage in aftermath of B.C. storms

Though unaffected by the storm that saw damage to highways, homes and infrastructure across the province, Revelstoke is experiencing a food shortage due to the impact on the supply chain in B.C.

According to Hannah Whitney, community food and outreach coordinator at Revelstoke Community Connections, the food program has been affected by the supply shortage due to the ongoing product shortages at local grocery stores, with as their food orders coming from Save-On-Foods in Revelstoke.

60 years of avalanche control in Rogers Pass

For the last 60 years, Parks Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces have partnered to run the avalanche control program to monitor and control the 135 avalanche paths within the 40 km stretch of the national transportation corridor at Rogers Pass.

Johan Schleiss, Avalanche Operations officer for Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, was born in Rogers Pass and grew up with the avalanche control system as his family occupation.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort nominated for Best Ski Resort in North America

Revelstoke has been recognized in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2021 in the Best Ski Resort and Favorite Après Ski Bar categories.

A panel of skiing and snowboarding experts have nominated Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Best Ski Resort in North America, alongside the likes of Sunshine Village in Banff, Alta., Lake Louise Ski Resort in Lake Louise, Alta., and a number of resorts in the U.S., including Alta Ski Area in Alta, Utah.

Grizzlies beat Osoyoos Coyotes

It was another large crowd filling the Forum on Friday evening to see the Grizzlies face off against the Osoyoos Coyotes who are the top team in the KIJHL, so far this season.

On a cold, rainy shoulder-season night outside the barn, many fans were just glad to get out of the house for what was sure to be a competitive contest.

GALLERY: Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke

A Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the cenotaph in Revelstoke on Nov. 11.

In spite of gathering limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many from the community gathered in remembrance.

Speeches were made by past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46 in Revelstoke, Ed Koski, and Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz.

