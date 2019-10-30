Ads interfere with newspaper purpose: LETTERS

Out-of-province advertising has nothing to do with community

Dear Editor:

With regard to this morning’s Morning Star Paper (Oct. 25, 2019) as I saw the front page I wondered if your paper is a “news” paper or an “ad” paper. The front page of the paper is a full page advertisement for a business located in Langley. Am I to assume that there is nothing news worthy in Vernon, the Okanagan, the Province of B.C., the Country of Canada or in the entire world for that matter? I was led to believe that a newspaper’s front page should have a news headline that would grab the readers attention so as to continue reading the paper. I guess you are becoming more interested in the almighty dollar (and I believe your paper is funded by advertisements) than you are about the news . The half page ads wrapped around the front page were at least somewhat understandable but a full page? Not only was the front page a full page ad for an out of town business, part of the paper itself made up the back page. I for one am disappointed in the direction your paper seems to be headed.

Sincerely,

Greg Kalanchey

Previous story
Skipping the test? Send kids anyway: Vernon Teachers’ Association
Next story
Vernon reader says reschedule events, not time

Just Posted

Vernon firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Body of missing Vernon woman found

Vernon RCMP say the cause of death is not cinsidered suspicious

She was buried in Vernon’s cemetery 118 years ago

Ellen Weeks was the first person to be buried in the new cemetery

Musical passions unite for Cabaret in Vernon

Show takes over Schubert Centre stage Nov. 9

WATCH: Big cheese to be crowned in Armstrong

Annual Cheese! It’s a Natural! event to celebrate all things cheese

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Vernon reader says reschedule events, not time

Skip Daylight Saving Time

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Morning Start: Happy Halloween!

Your morning start for Thursday, October 31st, 2019

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Most Read