A nurse works in the room of a patient who has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near on March 13, 2020. (Ted S. Warren - AP Photo File)

COVID-19: In uncertain times, it is a fine line that separates calm and chaos

To the Editor:

A friend of mine who works as a frontline worker in the health field recently shared a message on social media.

In it, this person begged the public to stay home and self-isolate.

“I am not going to lie, I am scared,” she wrote. “Please, people, stay at home and stop the spread.”

It was a plea emphatically punctuated by a picture of her at work; dressed in blue scrubs, her face partially hidden behind a mask, her piercing blue eyes imploring the public to listen to the recommendation to stay home.

It is people like this, our frontline workers in all sectors, who have emerged as the visible heroes in this pandemic—They, the rational calm holding back the potential chaos in a rising sea of uncertainty.

Throughout Turning Points Collaborative Society, we also have heroes.

We have people who have taken it upon themselves to hold back the chaos and provide calm to some of our society’s most vulnerable and marginalized populations.

At the best of times, their work can be stressful, demanding, unforgiving and emotional.

Now, imagine the realities and complexities of their work; add in the confusion of a virus pandemic, mix in the concerns and fears of a stigmatized and marginalized population, and for good measure, add in their own worries and troubles.

Each day these individuals step into uncertain and confusing situations.

They are asked to provide care and compassion to individuals who are scared and confused themselves. They provide care to the people in our community who have nowhere else to turn.

From our residential workers, outreach and clinic staff, to the folks who work in our kitchens and maintenance department, you are our heroes.

You are essential to the health and safety of our community.

Frontline workers across Canada, have been thrust into situations for which there is no clear solution; and yet, they work long hours and double shifts.

They tirelessly provide care and attention to the confused, the sick, the frightened, the marginalized and the vulnerable, putting aside, even if just for a moment, their own fears and concerns.

In uncertain times, it is a fine line that separates calm and chaos.

Frontline workers, in all sectors, will tell you they are not looking for accolades or praise, they do it because they have been called upon.

Perhaps, this is our generation’s call to arms. Perhaps this will be looked upon as our generation’s finest hour.

To all frontline workers, for all you do and so much more, we collectively say: Thank you.

Josh Winquist, Director of Public Relations, Turning Points Collaborative Society

Vernon, B.C.

Coronavirus

