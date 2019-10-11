How willthe Greens pay for it?

No one would write a blank cheque and they shouldn’t do it at the polls either: reader

The Green Party of Canada has a detailed plan to transition off fossil fuels.

Their costed platform shows how they will pay for it.

The Greens would end hand outs to corporations. The Greens would tax information technology companies that are currently putting Canadians out of work.

Canada could close the tax loopholes that enable wealthy Canadians to legally move their money offshore to avoid paying taxes.

The Paradise Papers named more than 3,000 Canadian companies, trusts, foundations and individuals in the offshore data leak.

Petro Canada, Suncor Energy, Hydro-Quebec, Maple Leaf foods, and the mining giant Glencore are only a few of the corporations that were named.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s chief fundraiser was linked to a Cayman Islands tax scheme. So was Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary and more than 120 politicians across the globe.

Three of Canada’s prime ministers were named: Jean Cretien, Paul Martin and Brian Mulroney.

This tax money is desperately needed for health care, education, care of seniors and veterans, affordable housing, mental health and addictions programs, infrastructure improvements, etc.

I hope every voter will ask how the party they support will pay for the plans in their platform. Voters have a right to know how their tax money will be spent.

No one would willingly write a blank cheque in the community and they shouldn’t do it at the polls, either.

Jane Weixl

Previous story
Believe the facts about climate change: Vernon reader

Just Posted

Lumby looking overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Vernon sani-dump closing for season

The dump located on 31 Street between 39 Avenue and 37 Avenue will close Oct. 16

PHOTOS: Armstrong Demolition Derby returns with a bang

Popular, anticipated event goes Sunday at the IPE Grounds

North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Event is open to the public Tuesday, 6 p.m. Kalamalka campus of Okanagan College

Vintage car club donates tools to Vernon Secondary

North Okanagan Vintage Car Club’s gift benefits current and future students: teacher

Election 2019: Kyle Delfing – PPC candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Kyle Delfing is running for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Morning start: Did you know a “Buttload” could actually refer to a real weight measurement?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

Most Read