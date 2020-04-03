LETTER: Air Canada impresses in crisis

To the editor:

Mahalo to Air Canada and all airport employees.

We were on Maui when COVID-19 hit and the Canadian government requested all Canadians to come home.

Air Canada employees, its contractors (Omni Air) and all other airport staff we encountered along the way maintained the utmost professionalism and did an amazing job getting us home despite all of the chaos amid the collapse of the travel industry.

We were very nervous about our travel home as my health is compromised. We continued to hear horror stories about the airports and travel experiences during this period.

However, from our first interaction at the check-in counter on Maui to our final interaction with the commissionaires at the Kelowna airport, everyone was very helpful and friendly.

Considering they were working with the backdrop of their fear of COVID-19, dealing with many nervous travellers and knowing they were going to be out of a job the next day, they maintained grace and exceptionally great service.

In this period of gloom I wanted to highlight good people acting with good and compassionate behaviour.

Bruce Bernhardt

Vernon