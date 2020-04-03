A Vernonite is offering praise to Air Canada for the company’s professionalism in getting Canadians home when COVID-19 hit and Ottawa told everyone to come home. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

LETTER: Air Canada impresses in crisis

To the editor:

Mahalo to Air Canada and all airport employees.

We were on Maui when COVID-19 hit and the Canadian government requested all Canadians to come home.

Air Canada employees, its contractors (Omni Air) and all other airport staff we encountered along the way maintained the utmost professionalism and did an amazing job getting us home despite all of the chaos amid the collapse of the travel industry.

We were very nervous about our travel home as my health is compromised. We continued to hear horror stories about the airports and travel experiences during this period.

However, from our first interaction at the check-in counter on Maui to our final interaction with the commissionaires at the Kelowna airport, everyone was very helpful and friendly.

Considering they were working with the backdrop of their fear of COVID-19, dealing with many nervous travellers and knowing they were going to be out of a job the next day, they maintained grace and exceptionally great service.

In this period of gloom I wanted to highlight good people acting with good and compassionate behaviour.

Bruce Bernhardt

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Flights from infected countries should be banned
Next story
LETTER: How can we combat COVID-19?

Just Posted

Our History: Wheels on the bus

Although no school buses will be going to and from the schools… Continue reading

Autism Awareness Day highlights challenges amid COVID-19

AutismBC regional coordinator in Kelowna discusses living with autism amid a pandemic

UPDATE: Good Samaritan delivers stolen sentimental mail

Some items stolen from boxes in the BX area were returned to the rightful owner

WATCH: Armstrong retirement community adapts amid COVID-19

Heaton Place rethinks programming to ensure residents stay safe, healthy and entertained

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

Mitchell’s Musings: Pandemics and parking meters don’t add up

Despite COVID-19 crisis, City of Vernon insists on paid parking downtown

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Cowichan couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

Family uses social media to help truckers find places to eat during pandemic

Restaurants Serving Drivers in Western Canada seeks to provide a list of places open for drivers

Advocates sound alarm over COVID-19 limiting access to contraceptives, abortion

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit sexual-health services from almost every angle

‘We’re working to help every Canadian’: Minister of Middle Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier explains she is working with all levels of government amid COVID-19

Most Read