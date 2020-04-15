LETTER: ban wood-burning stoves, especially amid COVID-19

Stop heating your home the old fashioned way, says a Vernon Morning Star reader

A Vernon Morning Star reader says old-fashioned wood-burning stoves just add to the air pollution, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

I live below the foothills on Silver Star Road. So many times I’ve tried to sit outside on my patio only to find it too smoky and have to come back in.

This is why I’m writing to you.

It’s a beautiful sunny day (April 7) and I’m forced to stay inside.

Bad enough to stay home because of the novel coronavirus, but this just adds to the frustration.

I do not have a lung disease, but I am extremely sensitive to pollution.

It affects my lungs and breathing becomes a bit laboured.

How are those with lung diseases supposed to live?

I want to see a ban on all wood-burning stoves and furnaces.

In this day and age it’s ridiculous that so many people are still heating their homes the old fashioned way.

Natural gas is not expensive. It’s clean. Why not use it?

We have enough pollution problems in the Okanagan without adding to it.

Vernon is particularly bad.

The powers that be who administer this city need to step up to the plate and actually do something constructive.

Now the other problem is the dirty streets. It really adds to this already bad situation.

Linda Maclean

Vernon