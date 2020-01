To the editor,

The Prime Minister’s scruffy beard:

Justin Trudeau recently reappeared sporting his scruffy Costa Rican beard.

At least his face wasn’t smeared with black and brown, which was really weird.

Years ago, he was revered, but those heady days have disappeared and Liberal supporters who volunteered are now witnessing what they’ve always feared: his soiled reputation can not be cleared.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon, B.C.