LETTER: Canada: the land of milquetoasts and money

No more birth tourism here, please

To the editor:

When I recently read about the growing problem of birth tourism, I was annoyed.

Pregnant women are coming to Canada to give birth so their children automatically become Canadian citizens.

In Vancouver, for example, the Coastal Health administrators rake in money for the birthing procedures (assuming the fees are fully paid) while warning the hospital employees not to talk to the media.

Politicians stand mute.

It is just another way for wealthy foreigners to buy their way into Canada and legally flout the immigration rules.

Where’s the fairness? Where’s the accountability?

Wealthy foreigners are playing us for saps.

Canada is indeed the land of political milquetoasts and door-opening money.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon