LETTER: Cheers to chairs

As residents of The Rise community, we enjoy the wonderful views of Okanagan Lake and the surrounding mountains.

About a year ago, someone put a pair of garden chairs on the hill where Okanagan Hills Boulevard turns from westward to eastward as you ascend to The Rise community.

Someone else painted the chairs with flowers and hearts – I believe in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another set of chairs were added this year to replace the originals.

Many people – hikers and dog walkers, residents and non-residents of the community – used these chairs to sit and enjoy the views.

The chairs were not blocking anyone’s view and were not a safety issue.

As I understand it, one person in The Rise community complained to the city and had them removed.

As residents, many neighbours have suggested to me that we all appreciate and should share the views from this great viewpoint.

The chairs should be allowed on this hill just as they are allowed along the Grey Canal Trail.

We hope the city would allow this convenience rather than listen to just one dissenting voice.

Cheers!

John Thiers

Vernon