Letter

LETTER: Cheers to the Vernon police

To the editor,

There is a lot of unrest south of the border in major cities across the U.S. Governors, mayors and others want to defund the police or remove them all together. How insane is that!

I pray to God every morning and thank him for this beautiful peaceful city we live in. We write this letter to salute the police officers who put on the uniform and go to work everyday to enforce the law and make Vernon and our surrounding communities safe.We are so grateful to the men and women of the RCMP who deal with those who are suffering through hard times, whether it be a domestic dispute or helping a homeless person find shelter for the night. Having to deal with bad actors, violent people, drug dealers and the like, etc., etc. Not an easy job, putting their lives on the line everyday; what a sacrifice.

We very much appreciate the efforts of everyone in the office, from leadership, administration and all the staff who provide support to those on the front line. Working together for all to secure peace and safety in our communities.

To all the men and women who serve, we want to let you know that we support you, we love you, and we stand with you; so much appreciated. Your work does not go unnoticed, your sacrifice is heartfelt and when you are troubled or having a bad day think of all those you help. You make a huge difference in our lives. Thank you so very much.

Let us all be reminded of the work and the efforts of these fine men and women. Join us, show your appreciation in whatever way you can. Make a difference in their lives… give them a warm smile with a big thumbs up! Our police force is worth it!

Doug MacDonald, Gloria and family

Vernon

