White hearts with messages of support were hung on the fence at Vernon Jubilee Hospital at the start of the pandemic in 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)

LETTER: Display of Kindness

I recently broke my hip (curling in Enderby) and was in need of surgery. Transferred from Salmon Arm to the Vernon Hospital, I was operated on that day after regular hours (if there is such a thing for doctors) by Dr. Paul Dooley.

A wonderful display of kindness.

In recovery the next day, they detected a murmur in my heart and I was transferred to another unit, where under the care of Dr. Andrea Wood she tweaked my medication and got my heart working right.

Another amazing doctor.

In both units were amazing people (nurses, staff, cleaners, etc.).

Caring and thoughtful.

One night nurse on the sixth floor deserves special recognition. Tyler was the most thoughtful, caring nurse I have ever encountered. I really believe that outstanding performance ought to be rewarded. That is why I mentioned these by name.

Thank you Vernon Hospital for all your labour.

Roy Hubert

Enderby

