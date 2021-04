I see people feeding the ducks and geese down at Kin Beach on a regular basis.

They are going to hang around as long as the bread keeps coming.

I have been in other places where this has caused a problem.

Post signs that say: “Do not feed the waterfowl – Fine $500.”

This food supply will then dry up and the ducks and geese will return to their summer home very quickly.

Food for thought? Excuse the pun.

Guy Willy