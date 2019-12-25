LETTER: Frosty the Snowman twisted the tale

Dear Santa,

It is I, Professor Hinkle. You may think I am the bad guy, but you got it all wrong, from me, isn’t it your right to take back something that you own?

I asked Frosty if I could have my hat back but he ran away from me, so I had to follow him. When I finally caught up with him it was too late, and him and Karen were halfway to the North Pole, I wanted to tell Karen her mom was worried sick but they ran off!

I didn’t steal Frosty’s hat, besides he stole it.

By the time I found them, they were locked in a greenhouse, the Arctic air must have locked the door on them. I tried to pry the door open but I couldn’t. By the time I got it open it was too late, Frosty had melted.

You see I’m the good guy. I didn’t melt Frosty; the only Frosty that I have melted was a 99-cent frosty from Wendy’s, but those silly, silly, silly kids twisted up the story, that’s why I should be on the nice list.

By the way for Christmas can I please get a new magic hat, a magic set and snow cone maker?

Sincerely,

Professor Hinkle

This is a letter to Santa from Lizzy, a Grade 7 student from Kidston Elementary, written from the perspective of Professor Hinkle, a character in the Frosty the Snowman.