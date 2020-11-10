Letter: History won’t speak kindly of 45th U.S. president

Someone once said, “Any intelligent fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius — and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction.”

Donald Trump has made his country’s national debt much, much bigger with his tax cuts for the wealthy; made achieving global peace much more complex with his small-minded bigotry; and made American society potentially much more violent with his disrespect for laws, traditions, decency and, above all, democracy.

Trump chose the phrase “Make America Great Again” as his mantra. His objective was not the greatness of the United States, but a self-serving means to manipulate the emotions of voters to fulfill his pathological need to see himself as a so-called winner, no matter what the cost. His off-handed dismissal of scientific data concerning COVID-19 and global warming speaks volumes about his values and goals.

Trump has demonstrated again and again that he has all the attributes historians will use if they are ever asked to determine who was the biggest, and most dangerous, fool to occupy the White House.

It boggles the mind to realize nearly 50 percent of Americans see him as their champion.

Lloyd Atkins

Read more: Trump tweets his outrage in all caps as votes are counted

Read more: VIDEO: Justin Trudeau first leader to talk to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Donald Trump