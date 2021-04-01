LETTER: Keep spray park in Polson

Grade 3 students William Barsaleau (left) and Tyson Liefke take control of a water blaster during a Beairsto Elementary School class trip to the Polson Park spray park Friday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star file)

I read with sadness of the imminent closure of the Spray Park in Polson Park.

It is a heavily-used free, amenity for families who live close to the park during our hot summers.

I know there is a discussion of putting one up in East Hill, but this is not an easily walkable place to get too, for people who live downtown.

It has long been a useful, fun feature of the park. I really hope that council considers putting a spray park back into Polson Park.

We need families to still come and enjoy the park, and hang out on hot days there.

I am writing to council to express my wish, and hope that others do the same.

Susie Price

Vernon