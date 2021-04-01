LETTER: Keep spray park in Polson

I read with sadness of the imminent closure of the Spray Park in Polson Park.
It is a heavily-used free, amenity for families who live close to the park during our hot summers.
I know there is a discussion of putting one up in East Hill, but this is not an easily walkable place to get too, for people who live downtown.
It has long been a useful, fun feature of the park. I really hope that council considers putting a spray park back into Polson Park.
We need families to still come and enjoy the park, and hang out on hot days there.
I am writing to council to express my wish, and hope that others do the same.
Susie Price
Vernon