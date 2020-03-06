LETTER: Kin Beach needs a cleanup

To the editor:

Vernon city council, dream a little.

Where do you want to invite your friends for a weekend?

Where do you want your little ones to learn to ride a bike?

Where do you want to picnic with your parents?

After Osoyoos, Penticton, Summerland, Peachland, Kelowna, I’m guessing Vernon is not your first choice.

Yes, we are sharing land with First Nations on the Okanagan Lake waterfront, but if we can put down a road, have a bus route and through-traffic to a local school, why can’t we make it beautiful and safe for locals to be outside together.

Build a separate path and people will flock to this area. I want to be proud to share our waterfront with family and friends.

Virginia Sellars,

Vernon

Letters

