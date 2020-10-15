LETTER: Name change in order for Kin Beach?

Responding to recent letters regarding Vernon’s Beaches being disgraceful, I can only add my total agreement.

Recently I was at Kin Beach with hundreds of geese on the grass area and walkways and some more on the beach. Of course, these areas are now covered in goose poop and what a disgusting picture it makes.

Amazingly, people continue to go there to relax but how can anyone really enjoy it as children can’t run around and have a good time, which is what they should be doing.

One wonders where our well-paid city officials have their heads, it can only be near their well-padded rear ends.

I suggest a name change is in order from Kin Beach to Schitt Creek would be more appropriate.

Mike Allfrey

Vernon