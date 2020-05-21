Highway rest stops abused by people who refuse to clean after themselves, one Vernon Morning Star reader suggests. (Contributed)

LETTER: No rest at highway rest stops

Bathrooms on roadsides a thing of nightmares

This letter was submitted in earlyMarch 2020 prior to public bathroom closures as a result of COVID-19 health safety instigated measures.

To the editor:

I’m thinking, most will agree with this letter to the editor.

It’s regarding public toilets that are placed in locations for the intent to accommodate everyone.

The B.C. Ministry of Highways in British Columbia locates these facilities along our highways in places intended to help us all.

I am disappointed and amazed at the cleanliness of these public facilities.

I know the ministry, their contractors and their employees strive to keep them in a reasonably clean state for all of us to use when the need arises.

But here appears to be many members of the public that have no concept of cleanliness as it appears they go out of their way to be absolutely filthy when they use them.

They urinate everywhere except the toilet, they poop everywhere except in the toilet, they smear their excrement everywhere.

I don’t get it. Why do they do this when these facilities are placed there for people to relive themselves?

Many public restrooms in towns are no better. Is it anger, is it a way of getting revenge or is it just plain ignorance by some people to do these things?

Women are appalled I’m sure as they usually sit to do their business. I suspect that a woman would never sit on many of these public toilet seats.

Personally, I appreciate the efforts made by the ministry to keep our rest stops clean.

Can you imagine the bathrooms in the homes of those that create these filthy messes?

I suspect many who do these filthy things will never read my concerns I have written heree, as the pre-requisite is they must be able to read.

Barry Campbell

Vernon

