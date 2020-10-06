Vernon resident says something needs to be done about the ‘racetrack’ that is 30th Avenue. (Pixabay.com)

LETTER: Nothing done about noisy Vernon street

Vernon Morning Star reader says something needs to be done about a downtown ‘racetrack’

The racetrack starting point is at 30th Avenue and 37th Street in the city of Vernon and it extends to 41st Street. This is the noisiest and aggravating intersection. The installation of traffic lights at this intersection is ludicrous.

Emergency vehicles and city buses are frequently driven to this area and beyond.

Is this the quickest and safest route to an emergency situation? NO! Traffic is backed up from the traffic lights to the roundabout at Schubert Centre and beyond during the late afternoons.

All-day and night roaring of revved-up vehicle engines that can be heard several blocks away are deafening and very disturbing. The loud booming of what they call music, squealing tires and speeding through the amber light to beat the red light (they do not always succeed) seems to be the norm for drivers with souped-up vehicles and motorcycles. What is next? This type of behaviour in a residential area is not acceptable.

This area is settled mostly by seniors who worked hard all their lives. They had to cope with poverty and hardships so that the next generation could have a better life. We deserve compassion, respect and a quiet peaceful life.

The stupidity of speeding and aggravating roaring of engines should be outlawed. What have the Vernon city council and police done about the asinine behaviour? NOTHING!

Sylvia Dennis

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Thanks to local Vernon grocer for service in COVID-19

Just Posted

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Armstrong residents oppose future logging at Rose Swanson Mountain

An online petition calls for the crown land to be spared from clear cutting

Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Vernon resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

RCMP have not been able to identify any suspects

Vernon golf pro finishes runner-up at PGA of BC Women’s Championships

Kyla Inaba also awarded 2020 Community Leadership Bursary

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read