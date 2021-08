A couple of ideas for the City of Vernon to consider for the safety of pedestrians and traffic on Hospital Hill.

Put a pedestrian overpass in from the parking lot to the dead-end street on the opposite side of Highway 97 or tunnel under it in the same location.

Whichever makes the best economic sense. Before there is a tragic accident, as I know there have been near misses in the past!

Brent Tolmie

Armstrong