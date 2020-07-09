LETTER: Please observe social distancing

To the editor:

I recently had to do some errands and to my disappointment, I saw such a careless attitude towards social distancing.

It really was business as usual where I had to go and it made me wonder if people are taking COVID-19 seriously or not?

COVID-19 can strike at any age– babies, children, teens, young adults, middle age, seniors.

Death is an equal opportunistic and it doesn’t care if you’re rich, poor or healthy at this moment or not.

Please be considerate to those around you by keeping the appropriate distance we have been told to observe over and over again.

I’m sure you would hate to see a family member of yours struggling in the ICU, or perhaps, even yourself. Let’s work together to keep each other as safe as possible.

Laurie Juli

Vernon