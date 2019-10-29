Letter: Put pressure on North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to step up for veterans

Thousands of tax dollars will be spent by Remembrance Day telling us “Lest we forget.”

Re-elected MP Mel Arnold is set to earn a base salary of $179k, $182k, $185k and $189k in each of the next four years. Yet Canada doesn’t have enough money for veterans.

Mr. Arnold will spend thousands of tax dollars by Remembrance Day telling us “Lest we forget,” knowing the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) failed veterans when in government. (Liberal governments also deserve blame.)

Non-conservatives in this riding don’t have a voice in Ottawa, so it is up to the 49 per cent who voted for Mel Arnold to stand up for veterans. Hopefully, when these folks put on their poppies, they will take five minutes to contact Mr. Arnold. Maybe, with a little pressure from supporters, the CPC will do the right thing and work with the Liberal government to pay veterans what we have owed them for a long, long time.

Read more: Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Read more:‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

B. Cousins

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: North Okanagan needs to modernize recycling

Just Posted

Lawyers must do more research in Vernon physiotherapist case

Judge not convinced joint submission of 18-month conditional sentence appropriate in case

Man arrested after robbing Vernon store at knifepoint

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

20 emergency winter beds for Vernon homeless

Mayor writes to BC Housing for help after learning shelters already turning away people

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Mystery postcard shows Vernon civic pride

Postcard depicts overflowing shopping carts, homelessness

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

LETTER: North Okanagan needs to modernize recycling

This reader says it’s time for the RDNO move into 21st Century

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Most Read