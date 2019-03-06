Letter: Raitt puts Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to shame

During the 2017 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, Conservatives blew their chance to form the next federal government when 51 per cent chose lacklustre Andrew Scheer over mercurial Maxime Bernier on the (believe it or not) thirteenth ballot. “Mad Max” would have been an even worse choice. What were the Conservatives thinking?

Lisa Raitt, the Conservative Party deputy leader and current Deputy Leader of the Opposition, would have been a winning choice. Her experience, sincerity and competence highlight Scheer’s stumbling, bumbling and fumbling. The best way Andrew Scheer could serve Canada would be to step aside and let Raitt put an end to Trudeau’s egocentric smoke-and-mirrors sideshow.

Lloyd Atkins

Read more: PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Read more: The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Okanagan MP calls for Trudeau to resign amid SNC-Lavalin affair

Just Posted

Vernon’s Bollywood Bang benefits CMHA

The sixth annual event moves to Predator Ridge this year

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Armstrong sexual assault trial delayed

The trial will continue Monday, March 11

Lumber spill impacts Vernon’s hospital hill traffic

Highway 97 northbound will remain closed until further notice as crews work to clear the lumber.

Vernon rink in position to advance at Brier

Jim Cotter improved to 4-2 Wednesday morning; can clinch spot in next round with win at 5 p.m.

Vernon athlete takes on second Taekwon-do World Championship

Brianna Li is one of three athletes, and the only female, from B.C. to qualify.

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Update: RCMP investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna receives award for provincial industry excellence

Large police presence reported at Shuswap property

Multiple officers, police dog team have converged on rural residence

Most Read