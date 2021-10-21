LETTER: Reversing climate change

The Vernon Morning Star had an excellent special section in the October 7th edition of the newspaper giving thanks to the very hard work the firefighters did fighting our extreme forest fires this summer. One article in particular, titled “Fire Damages an Estimated $77M”, was very informative.

The article mentions that climate change will increase the frequency and severity of weather events and the very dry hot weather. Wildfires were extremely bad in many parts of our planet this year.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a 3,000-page climate change report called Code Red for Humanity on Aug. 9, 2021. The report shows that Earth is in a danger zone. More than 200 scientists worked on this report. The report claims that humans have caused their own global warming so we can reverse it.

The BC Climate Action Network is now educating people about the enormous importance of mitigating climate change. There are over 200 groups involved, including Vernon’s Sustainable Environment Network Society.

Terry Dyck

Vernon