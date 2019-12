To the editor:

Now that the downtown Safeway is closed, the Schubert Centre is running a bus every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

It will run December, January and February and is free to members of Schubert, $2 to everyone else.

Please feel free to sign up and enjoy your shopping and not worry about parking.

Call 250-549-4201 to add your name to the list.

Sue Slater

Vernon