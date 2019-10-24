LETTER: ‘Something is terribly wrong in the Conservative’s plan’

U.S. commitment to internationalism trumps Andrew Scheer’s

I was shocked to read about Andrew Scheer’s plan to gut Canada’s foreign aid contribution, which is already far lower than most developed countries.

This came about as the United States renewed their funding to the Global Fund for HIV, TB and Malaria by the tune of almost 5 billion.

As the vice president recently said: “the United States has a moral obligation to lead the world in confronting the pandemic of HIV/AIDS.”

When Trump’s America shows a greater commitment to internationalism and the world’s poor then Canada, you know something is terribly wrong in the Conservative’s plan.

— Nathaniel Poole, B.C.

