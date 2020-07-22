LETTER: Stop beaking about Trump

To the editor:

I, for one, am very tired with the continuous harangue on the president of the United States, when we are enduring the follies of our own government.

Our “leader” Justin Trudeau, who is in power with a paltry 33 per cent of the popular vote, has embarrassed Canada on the world stage, breached ethics at least three times, and has frivolously misspent Canadians’ hard earned money.

His COVID-19 “leadership” reminds one of Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day, with JT coming out of his bunker to spout a few well rehearsed lines and then to disappear again. He avoided (was too afraid?) to meet with the leaders of our two major trading partners recently.

Our national debt is at astronomical levels, indebting not only current taxpayers but our children’s generation AND our grandchildren’s generation.

There is so much fodder for your musings, Glenn (Mitchell), right here in Canada where the impact is immediate on the populace of Canada. Focus on informing Canadians of the travesties that are impacting us on a daily basis, not on what you read in the misguided, ill informed, MSM.

They only pander to the LPC in order to gain access to the trough of money provided by Trudeau.

Gary Cooper

Vernon