President Donald Trump speaks to the media while meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LETTER: Stop beaking about Trump

This Vernon Morning Star reader says columnist Glenn Mitchell should focus on homegrown issues

To the editor:

I, for one, am very tired with the continuous harangue on the president of the United States, when we are enduring the follies of our own government.

Our “leader” Justin Trudeau, who is in power with a paltry 33 per cent of the popular vote, has embarrassed Canada on the world stage, breached ethics at least three times, and has frivolously misspent Canadians’ hard earned money.

His COVID-19 “leadership” reminds one of Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day, with JT coming out of his bunker to spout a few well rehearsed lines and then to disappear again. He avoided (was too afraid?) to meet with the leaders of our two major trading partners recently.

Our national debt is at astronomical levels, indebting not only current taxpayers but our children’s generation AND our grandchildren’s generation.

There is so much fodder for your musings, Glenn (Mitchell), right here in Canada where the impact is immediate on the populace of Canada. Focus on informing Canadians of the travesties that are impacting us on a daily basis, not on what you read in the misguided, ill informed, MSM.

They only pander to the LPC in order to gain access to the trough of money provided by Trudeau.

Gary Cooper

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Cheers to the Vernon police

Just Posted

Vernon night work may get noisy

Sewer flushing taking place this week in city

Vernon chamber calls for transparency on proposed supportive housing projects

BC Housing must consult nearby businesses, residents, chamber president says

Coldstream mom hosts garden walk to raise funds for new elevator for sons living with rare condition

23-year-old lift needs to be replaced for two sons living with Friedreich’s Ataxia, dependent on wheelchairs

Vernon Vipers forward feeling Green

Rookie of the Year Cameron MacDonald commits to Dartmouth Big Green of NCAA for 2021

Take precautions if floating in Enderby

Water 4 feet higher than years previous: Shuswap River Ambassadors

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

52 wolves have been culled since 2016 near Revelstoke

A recent study suggests wolf culling does not help caribou recovery, countering government research

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Accused in Shuswap church shooting found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Most Read