LETTER: Thanks for doing something about doo doo

Dog poo bins moved away from benches in Marshall Fields. (File)

To the editor:

I am writing on behalf of all of the dog owners who love to walk our dogs at Marshal Field Dog Park.

I would like to say a great big THANK YOU to the City of Vernon Planners and Park Employees.

Thanks for hearing our concerns and moving the poop bins away from the park benches. Now we can all enjoy relaxing and watching our dogs romp and play.

We can sit and appreciate the view and have a visit (respecting social distancing of course).

The offer still stand to all of you for a picnic in July… now without the unpleasant odors from the poop bins.

You name the date and time…

Christine Wejr,

Vernon