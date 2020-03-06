LETTER: Tolerance is a must in society

To the editor,
As a society we are rightly taught to value tolerance, respect and acceptance of others. We are taught to value our individual freedoms in Canada and to respect others in theirs. This is important and necessary in order to have peace, freedom, safety and mutual respect in our world, but I see too many double standards around us and I find it very disturbing.
Tolerance in our society, seems to be only for those who hold to what certain people groups hold to as acceptable behaviours and choices, or what is popular at the time. Anyone who disagrees or doesn’t take part is made to feel second rate, out of touch, outdated, or even ignorant or hateful. That is a double standard and it’s very hypocritical, damaging to our freedoms, our country and children and harmful in the short and long term.
We don’t have to agree with each other, but we should respect everyone’s beliefs and convictions, even if they are not “politically correct”!
Thank you for your time.
Debbie Roy,
Vernon
