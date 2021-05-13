Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

Letter: United we stand

I read with interest a letter in the newspaper by someone wanting to bring back former prime minister Stephen Harper and poo-pooing our current governing bodies and the other parties. To that, I only have to ask: Why?

Dividing ourselves over political party and affiliation right now is a fool’s gambit at best and at worse detrimental.

Is it not often the case that when one party replaces the other, current plans and such are altered in some way and only create more delays.

Have the Conservatives had such a good track record as well that we could use them now?

Big business isn’t going to help us during this extraordinary time unless it’s to line their own coffers and make us thankful for doing so, I personally feel.

If anything, we need to unite and work towards the betterment of ourselves and our lower classes.

Child care, better health care, a more equal distribution of wealth, greener economy.

We stand at a unique moment in history.

What we do during this pandemic during these influential years will be written in stone and looked back on for ages to come.

Why would we want to bring back someone from before?

Why would we not want to move forward?

We can’t go back, if we do we only condemn ourselves to past mistakes and learn nothing from this pandemic and these events.

If we go back, we’ll only end up in Trump’s America, but mirrored in Canada. If you don’t think that can happen, that’s just the mindset that led to that travesty in the U.S.

We can do better. We must, if not for ourselves then for our future generations who will have to pick up the shambles we leave behind.

Don’t let political lines divide you, don’t let old prejudices and habits divide you.

We need to unite, we need to work together and rally behind one another.

Dorian Hodgson

