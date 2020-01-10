Quality Greens customers in Vernon have been donating their purchase points so the Upper Room Mission can purchase groceries for community members in need. (Contributed)

LETTER: Upper Room Mission always grateful for donations, cook says

Reader replies to previous Letter to the Editor

To the editor:

As a cook at the Upper Room Mission, I felt a little dismayed over the letter I read from a person trying to donate food leftovers but could not find anyone to answer her calls on the weekend.

We are grateful for any donations we get during the week.

But we do not have the staff or the money to provide weekend service as much as we would love too.

I have seen personally how much work and extra non-paid hours employees have put in.

How many days we do without staple food like milk, eggs, flour, margarine, coffee, potatoes, etc.

I’m so glad you found somewhere to give the much needed food and being such a caring person.

The world needs more people like you. I truly mean this.

B. Green

Vernon

