LETTER: Vernon homeless need a hand up not hand out

Reader says give back pride and self-worth by creating opportunity

To the editor:

Isn’t it wonderful how people donated money, backpacks and product for the Upper Room Mission to hand out over 200 backpacks for the needy on Dec. 23, 2019?

A person I know was driving by the Mission on Dec. 23 and a fully-loaded new black backpack landed in the middle of the road in front of the vehicle.

Thrown from where?

Just goes to show you that you can’t just give people things. It takes away their pride and self-worth.

Most needy people are capable of some type of work. I’m not saying to lay out jobs for them to do.

What I am saying is to let them decide what work they can do to earn whatever.

Thus, giving them back their pride and self-worth and the respect to look after what they worked for, and the general public.

Most of the homeless are not bad people and given a chance to work at whatever they choose, is just a way of giving them a hand up. Those that don’t choose to work will move on or can be watched closely.

Frank Adams

Vernon

