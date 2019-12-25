Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in a scene from “Home Alone,” which was the highest-grossing movie domestically for 1990. (Twentieth Century Fox) Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in a scene from “Home Alone,” which was the highest-grossing movie domestically for 1990. (Twentieth Century Fox)

LETTER: Wet Bandits break-in mishap

A letter to Santa penned by the villains from Home Alone explains it all

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa, it’s the Wet Bandits. I know you think we are bad people but trust me Santa we’ve changed a lot. People accuse us of breaking into a house and stealing valuables from the McCallister’s house. We weren’t breaking in, we were trying to get to our Airbnb room. Let us explain.

First of all, we weren’t spying, We were just waiting to see if we were at the right house, looking for the address. You see we have done Airbnb before and had the wrong address, we sat there for too long and the nosy neighbour reported us to the police.

Second of all, we saw shadows of people on the window and wondered what was happening. So Harry and I walked up and look inside the window to see maybe what was happening inside the house. We saw cardboard cutouts of famous people and music was playing. We were so confused! We couldn’t see anybody inside and we were worried. We thought someone was breaking in or was setting up traps for the owners.

Lastly, we knew we needed to do something and protect the house. The key wasn’t where the owner said it would be, but we knew we had to act fast. We tried to open the front door but it was locked so we tried the window. Then the police showed up! It turns out we had the wrong address. Luckily, Harry and I made it out of the house before the police searched it. Then we found the right house and had our vacation.

You see Santa, we weren’t trying to break into the house, we were trying to get to our Airbnb room, but as we turned out it was the wrong address. WHOOPS!!!

Sincerely,

The Wet Bandits

This is a letter to Santa from Chase, a Grade 7 student from Kidston Elementary. It is written from the perspective of the Wet Bandits from the movie franchise Home Alone.

