LETTER: Why take Lavington’s green space

Morning Star readers protest the development of day care centre in Lavington park

Lavington resident Dave Pope chained himself to a tree in the park across from the local elementary school Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in protest against use of park space for the construction of a child care facility. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

I am appalled to find out that a day care centre has been approved to be built in the Lavington Centennial Park, (Est 1967).

The Lavington residents, purchased the land from the Orville Anderson Farm, for the front half of the park.

The rest of the land was later donated by the Anderson’s to become Lavington Centennial Park.

All of the trees in the park were purchased by then local families, at a ceremony during the Centennial.

I understand the Coldstream Municipality owns the land and that enabled them to get the grant for this day care.

They now have removed trees that were donated in the Centennial year.

People of Lavington had plaques placed with their name at the base of each tree.

This was also never kept up.

They took the park in the ’80s from the Lavington Community Association, (reason unknown).

Why not build the day care centre in one of many parks Coldstream owns in their own district, instead of our one and only park in Lavington.

Once green space is taken away, you never get it back.

This green space once belonged to Lavington residents. We never had a say where the Day Care would be built, WHY???

Tony Metz — 58 year Lavington Resident

Cathy Metz — 68 year Lavington Resident