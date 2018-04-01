Vernon Coyotes show some true colors

It was an exciting weekend!

To the editor

On behalf of the Vernon Atom Coyotes, we would like to thank Princeton Minor Hockey for hosting the 2018 OMAHA District Atom Championships. The tournament was well run and organized.

It was clear that the organizing committee worked hard and went out of their way to put on a tournament that would be memorable and fun for all of the kids. From arranging an opening ceremony complete with a fantastic announcer and a singer of our national anthem, to ensuring teams were able to keep their gear in the same locker room all weekend, it was a first-class event.

The Town of Princeton also warmly welcomed us. Wherever we went, people were friendly and happy to help. The folk at the Vermilion Fork Restaurant and Copperhill Lanes hosted our team for a dinner and a bowling session. Both were gracious hosts and treated us as though we were locals. Even the hometown crowd (while expectedly biased!) were friendly and welcoming.

Finally, The Princeton Atom Minor Posse were exactly the type of team that we hoped to play. They were skilled and hard working. Most importantly, however, they maintained their composure and displayed great sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Both in victory and in a tough loss in an exciting and hard fought final game, they carried themselves well. This speaks highly of their character and the values that they have been taught. They should be very proud of themselves, and their coaches and parents should be equally proud.

Thank you again for having our team in your community for this great event. We are sure to return if we are fortunate enough to have the opportunity.

Sincerely,

Vernon Coyotes

Clay Elder, head coach

Steve Brandner, manager

Previous story
Needles, red lights, sewer, city and hospital

Just Posted

North Okanagan achievers recognized

Vernon’s Min Sidhu and Coldstream’s Pete Wise named recipients of the BC Community Achievement Awards

Kelowna Rockets captain enters Tampa Bay NHL contract

Kelowna Rockets captain Cal Foote signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

Snow returns to the Okanagan-Shuswap

At least one more blast of Winter is in the forecast before Spring can truly begin

Needles, red lights, sewer, city and hospital

LETTERS: Vernon and area residents air concerns on a variety of topics

Changing MSP premiums will cost Lake Country $65,000

As MSP premiums are changed to payroll tax, the district will have to compensate

Lindsey walks through Vernon

Edmonton roots rocker Lindsey Walker socked her solo jams at Vernon’s Record City March 29

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon Coyotes show some true colors

It was an exciting weekend!

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Most Read

  • Vernon Coyotes show some true colors

    It was an exciting weekend!