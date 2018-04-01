Vernon Coyotes show some true colors

To the editor

On behalf of the Vernon Atom Coyotes, we would like to thank Princeton Minor Hockey for hosting the 2018 OMAHA District Atom Championships. The tournament was well run and organized.

It was clear that the organizing committee worked hard and went out of their way to put on a tournament that would be memorable and fun for all of the kids. From arranging an opening ceremony complete with a fantastic announcer and a singer of our national anthem, to ensuring teams were able to keep their gear in the same locker room all weekend, it was a first-class event.

The Town of Princeton also warmly welcomed us. Wherever we went, people were friendly and happy to help. The folk at the Vermilion Fork Restaurant and Copperhill Lanes hosted our team for a dinner and a bowling session. Both were gracious hosts and treated us as though we were locals. Even the hometown crowd (while expectedly biased!) were friendly and welcoming.

Finally, The Princeton Atom Minor Posse were exactly the type of team that we hoped to play. They were skilled and hard working. Most importantly, however, they maintained their composure and displayed great sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Both in victory and in a tough loss in an exciting and hard fought final game, they carried themselves well. This speaks highly of their character and the values that they have been taught. They should be very proud of themselves, and their coaches and parents should be equally proud.

Thank you again for having our team in your community for this great event. We are sure to return if we are fortunate enough to have the opportunity.

Sincerely,

Vernon Coyotes

Clay Elder, head coach

Steve Brandner, manager